Thanksgiving travel: These are the best and worst times to drive in California

The Brief An estimated 81.8 million people will travel during the Thanksgiving period (Nov. 25–Dec. 1), setting a new domestic travel record. Nearly 90% (73 million) will travel by car, with the afternoons of Tuesday and Wednesday and all day Sunday expected to have the worst traffic. Drunk-driving crashes accounted for 35% of all traffic fatalities during Thanksgiving festivities from 2019 to 2023, urging travelers to plan for sober transportation.



If you’re hitting the road this Thanksgiving — you definitely won't be alone!

An unprecedented 81.8 million people are expected to travel domestically, setting a new overall record with 1.6 million more travelers than last year.

Record Thanksgiving Travel

By the numbers:

AAA projects that 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the seven-day Thanksgiving holiday period, a new record.

This represents an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to the previous Thanksgiving.

The overwhelming majority, about 90%, will travel by car, while severe congestion is expected during Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and all day Sunday.

The holiday remains the single busiest travel period compared to others like Memorial Day and July 4.

Best and Worst Times To Drive Overall

Big picture view:

INRIX, a provider of transportation data, expects travelers returning home on Sunday, November 30, should anticipate heavy traffic most of the day.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Worst Travel Time: Noon – 9 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before noon

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Worst Travel Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Worst Travel Time: 11. a.m. – 8 p.m.

Best Travel Time: Before 11 a.m.

Best and Worst Times To Drive in California

Local perspective:

The most dramatic traffic increases are expected in the following metropolitan areas:

Los Angeles to Bakersfield via I-5 N: Expected travel time increase of 147% on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

San Diego to Palm Springs via I-15 N: Expected travel time increase of 79% on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

San Francisco to Santa Rosa via US-101 N: Expected travel time increase of 114% on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Travel by Mode of Transportation

Dig deeper:

By Car

The vast majority of travelers, about 73 million people (nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers), will travel by car, adding 1.3 million people to the roads compared to last year.

Gas Prices : Drivers are paying roughly the same national average for a gallon of regular gasoline as they did last year ($3.06).

Car Rentals: Domestic car rentals are 15% cheaper than last year. Wednesday is expected to be the busiest pick-up day for rentals, with the highest demand markets being Orlando, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Newark.

Roadside Assistance: Last Thanksgiving, AAA responded to nearly 600,000 emergency roadside assistance calls.

By Air

6 million U.S. travelers are expected to take domestic flights, a 2% increase compared to last year.

Cost: A roundtrip domestic flight is averaging $700, similar to last year. Flights are cheaper on Thanksgiving Day itself, but the ticket price is driven up by the busy return days of Sunday and Monday.

Potential Adjustments: Both the car and air travel forecasts could be affected if some air travelers switch to driving due to recent flight cancellations.

By Other Modes

Travel by other modes (bus, train, and cruise) is expected to increase by 8.5% to nearly 2.5 million people.

Cruising: Cruise travel is appealing for Thanksgiving, especially to the Caribbean. AAA is forecasting 20.7 million American cruise passengers this year, with an even higher forecast of 21.7 million for 2026.

Driving Safety

Why you should care:

AAA and MADD remind travelers about the dangers of impaired driving, which makes this time of year particularly deadly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

From 2019 to 2023, the death toll in drunk-driving crashes during Thanksgiving festivities was 868.

This figure represents more than one-third (35%) of all fatalities in traffic crashes during that holiday period.

Travelers are urged to have a plan in place that includes a designated sober driver, rideshare, or public transit. AAA also recommends drivers check their battery and tire pressure and fill their fuel tanks the night before a road trip.