Record holiday travel expected as airlines rebound from government shutdown

Millions of Americans are heading into what experts say will be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel periods in years, both in the air and on the road. Following disruptions from the longest government shutdown that snarled travel nationwide, airlines and airports are now preparing for record-setting demand.

Air travel surge after shutdown disruptions

The longest-ever government shutdown resulted in flight delays, staffing shortages, and disruptions affecting more than 6 million passengers nationwide. Now that the shutdown has ended, major airlines report a jump in travel demand.



United Airlines reports bookings increased 16% between November 15 and 16 compared to the previous weekend when disruptions peaked. United also forecast that it will fly 6.6 million customers between November 20 and December 2, up more than 4% from last year. International bookings have also increased, up 10% over last year, with Cancun, London, and Frankfurt among the top destinations.



Record crowds expected at LAX

LAX is preparing for one of its busiest holiday seasons ever, with nearly 2.5 million guests expected between November 20 and December 1. Sunday, November 30, is projected to be the single busiest day, with more than 230,000 travelers expected in the terminals.

The Federal Aviation Administration says this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 15 years. Tuesday, November 25, is expected to see more than 52,000 flights nationwide.

Experts say roundtrip domestic flights are averaging around $700, similar to last year. While flying on Thanksgiving Day may be cheaper, return flights on Sunday and Monday are driving prices higher.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international departures. They are also reminding travelers to pre-book parking, use the 96th Street cell phone waiting lots to ease terminal congestion, check flight status before arriving, and use online check-in when possible. Mobile ordering through LAXOrderNow is offering 20% off through November 30. Crowds at TSA are expected, and passengers are encouraged to use PreCheck or other trusted traveler programs.



Roads expected to be even busier

AAA projects 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 25, and Monday, December 1, setting a new record for domestic Thanksgiving travel. Nearly 90 percent of those travelers, or at least 73 million, are expected to hit the road. That’s an increase of about 1.3 million drivers compared to last year.

That number could climb even higher if more travelers abandon flying in favor of driving after recent flight cancellations.

According to INRIX, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be the most congested periods before Thanksgiving. Travelers returning home on Sunday should expect heavy traffic throughout the day. Experts say drivers should hit the road early in the morning to avoid the worst backups.