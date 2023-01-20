Expand / Collapse search

Tesla camera captures man vandalizing vehicle

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Thousand Oaks
Tesla camera caught a man vandalizing a vehicle in a parking lot in Newbury Park.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on video vandalizing a vehicle. 

The Tesla's recording system captured a man keying the vehicle in a parking lot in Newbury Park on Jan. 8. 

Police say the victim noticed deep scratches in the car and reviewed the video to see what happened. 

After filing a report, the victim posted the video to social media and several people contacted the Thousand Oaks Police Department and identified the suspect as Douglas Kennett, according to a statement from police. 

Kennett was arrested after officers served a search warrant at his house. 

Anyone with information or believe the suspect may be involved in other vandalism incidents, you are urged to call Detective Josh Richter at 805-494-8228.
 