Terminated employee stabs former coworker to death inside Burbank retirement home

An employee of a retirement home in Burbank was stabbed to death Friday by a recently terminated employee, police say.

The suspect is now behind bars.

Burbank police responded to a retirement villa on 1911 Grismer Avenue around 8 a.m. regarding an attempted murder.

When officers arrived on scene they located a woman in her 20’s suffering from multiple stab wounds to her arms and neck.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The woman’s name was not released, but police say she was an employee at the retirement home.

While officers investigated the scene they saw a man, matching the description of the suspect, running from the area and armed with a knife.

The man refused to comply with officers’ direction and swung the knife at them. Officers were soon able to detain him; witnesses identified him as the person who stabbed the victim. Officers recovered two knives as evidence.

According to the Burbank Police Department, the suspect had recently been terminated from the business and personally knew the victim. Their exact connection and reason for the attack is not known.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.

