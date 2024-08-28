Man charged with murder for death of mother, child killed in DUI crash

article

A man was charged with murder for the death of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter after crashing into them head-on while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Diego Santoscruz, 27, was charged with two counts of murder; two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; and two counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury.

On August 17, at approximately 1:04 p.m., Santoscruz was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck the victim's vehicle head-on near the intersection of Temple City Blvd. and Gidley St. in Temple City.

Jennifer Argueta and her 10-year-old daughter, Sabrina, who were passengers in the vehicle were killed in the crash. The child’s father, who was driving, was injured.

A passenger in Santoscruz’s car was also injured.

Santoscruz is being held on $4,255,000 bail. If convicted as charged, Santoscruz faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support the Argueta family.