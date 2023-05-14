Teen leads police on chase through San Bernardino County that ends in Palmdale crash

Two people, including a teenager, were arrested after leading law enforcement on an hour-long police chase through San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties Sunday, ending with a crash in Palmdale.

The chase began around 3 p.m. Sunday in San Bernardino, when local police tried to pull the dark four-door car over near 16th Street and Sierra Way. The driver continued on, and officers reported seeing the driver and a passenger throwing gun parts out the car's windows.

The pair continued along State Route 138, when the California Highway Patrol joined in on the chase. It all came to a crashing end in Palmdale near East Avenue and 50th Street East around 4 p.m. The driver appeared to lose control of the car before crashing into the back of a gray SUV, and the suspect's car comes to a stop at the side of the road.

After the crash, a passenger in a white shirt and the driver in a black shirt both surrendered to police and were arrested. Officials said the driver was just 15 years old, the passenger a 20-year-old. Both are facing multiple charges.