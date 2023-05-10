New app would alert people of oncoming pursuits

Would you use an app that warned you about a pursuit coming your way?

Digital Siren developed an app that will alert drivers of any pursuits in their area… it works similar to an Amber Alert.

"A high speech chase is the single event where and officer endangers the public the most, just simply trying to do their job," said retired law enforcement officer Tim Morgan with Digital Siren.

Morgan started working on the idea after being part of a high-speed pursuit chase that killed an innocent bystander.

"I vowed to myself and to the young man’s family that if I could ever help make a difference I would. We designed a system that works similar to that {Amber} alert, for the public in real time, when there is a high-speed chase taking place nearby this digital siren essentially sends a signal ahead about three fourths of a mile. You can receive it on your phone."

According to their website, ‘PursuitAlert’ is the new standard for law enforcement.

The app could come in handy in California, where just in 2020, CHP reported 2,478 pursuits resulting in crashes, 353 involved innocent bystanders.

So far, no California law enforcement agency has signed up. FOX 11 mentioned the idea of an app like this to CHP during a recent ride along, but their initial concern was it would be more of a distraction for drivers already distracted by phones.

"I hope agencies will at least take a look at this. This is something we are totally convinced will make a difference, digital alerts have been in place for tornadoes, hurricanes and lightning, but more people are killed every year in police pursuits than all of those weather events combined," Morgan added.

Law enforcement agencies in Atlanta and Detroit are using the app.

There are federal programs, with grants to law enforcement agencies, they can use for this technology. JAG Grants are meant to be used for high-speed pursuit training technology, infrastructure and jobs act which includes funds for digital alerting to keep first responders safe.

DigitalSiren.com has also partnered with philanthropists that are helping fund the technology in other cities, mostly in the East Coast.