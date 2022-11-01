3 teens shot, 1 killed after fight in Palmdale turns deadly

A teen is dead and two others hurt after a fight turned into a deadly shooting in Palmdale overnight.

It happened around 12:46 a.m. in the 39900 block of 30th Street West at Marie Kerr Park.

At the scene, deputies found the 19-year-old shooting victim unresponsive in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

Two other shooting victims - described as adult women in their late teens - were also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

An investigation revealed a fight broke out among a group of people and was broken up when a truck drove into the parking lot. Someone inside the truck began to shoot at the crowd, hitting the three victims before speeding away from the scene, officials said.

No suspect information was available.

Police said they do not believe this shooting is gang-related.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).