Teen charged with murder after infant thrown to death in Claremont

The Brief A teen has been charged with murder after allegedly throwing an infant onto the floor at a Claremont home on Monday. The infant was taken to the hospital before being transferred to a children's medical center where she died from her injuries. The teen suspect is being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall ahead of an upcoming arraignment.



A Claremont community is in shock after a horrific incident that left an infant dead and a teenager facing a murder charge.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 29 just after 11:30 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Lynoak Drive, according to police.

An investigation determined an infant had been thrown to the floor by a teen who was also at the home.

The infant was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center for emergency treatment. But because of the extreme severity of her injuries, the infant was later taken to the Children's Hospital of Orange County, where she died from her injuries.

The teen was arrested at the scene and taken to the Claremont Police Department for booking. The teen is being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall on a charge of murder.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact ages of the infant or the suspect.

The relationship between the infant and suspect is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who has any information related to this case is strongly encouraged to contact the Claremont Police Department at (909) 399-5411.