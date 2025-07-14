Teddy bear wrapped in 'human skin' discovered in California: What we know
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway in San Bernardino County after a teddy bear seemingly wrapped in something that looked like human skin was discovered over the weekend.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, the bear was found at a bus stop near the entrance of the ARCO AM/PM station at the intersection of Bear Valley and Amethyst roads in Victorville on Sunday, July 13.
Dig deeper:
South Carolina-based artist Robert Kelly of Dark Seed Creations is taking credit and confirmed to People he shipped one of his bears to a customer in Victorville last week.
Kelly said he'd "started getting tons of messages and calls from people telling us about the incident" after the news hit.
"Our work is pretty easily recognizable and people were sending the articles left and right. I looked and sure enough it was the bear I sent out last week," Kelly told the publication. "Every artist wants credit [for] their work, so I said 'I made that' and haven't been able to catch up with messages since."
On Sunday, Kelly posted a video of the bears on Facebook, writing that his work had been "used in a prank."
"No I did not have any knowledge of the [buyer's] intentions nor was I involved in a prank on the other side of the nation from me," the artist wrote, adding that anybody can still order one of the bears online.
At last check, only one of the bears was still available. It retails for $165.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
FOX 11 has reached out to Kelly for further comment.
The Source: This report draws information directly from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office regarding the discovery and ongoing investigation. Crucially, artist Robert Kelly of Dark Seed Creations confirmed to People magazine and stated on Facebook that he created and shipped the bear, providing key context to the situation.