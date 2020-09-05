Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Orange County Coastal, Ventura County Coast
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley

TCSO: Five boats sink during Trump parade

By Amanda Ruiz
Published 
Donald-j-trump
FOX 7 Austin

TCSO: Several boats sink during Trump parade

TCSO officials said that they have responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during a Trump parade, the first of which came in around 1:15 p.m.

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, "several" boats have sunk on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.

TCSO officials said that they have responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during a Trump parade, the first of which came in around 1:15 p.m. 

Calls came in along the parade route near the following locations: 

  • Point Venture
  • West Beach
  • Hurst Beach 
  • Emerald point  

Officials have confirmed that five boats have sunk. 

"According to reports received by TCSO, five boats sank during the event. Three were towed out and two remain submerged. All the distress calls were resolved without injury or loss of life. Most boats that were taking on water, or even fully submerged, were able to be hooked up and towed before they sank to the bottom of the lake," TCSO wrote in a press release. 

 SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to ATCEMS, so far no "injures or medical emergencies"  have occurred as a result of the sinkings. Officials also say they have no reports of missing swimmers. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 