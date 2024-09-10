Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president following debate

The Brief After the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift announced she would be endorsing Harris for president. The pop star posted the news on her Instagram account Tuesday evening. Swift cited a AI-generated image of her fake Trump endorsement as one reason to go public.



"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight," Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, wrote on Instagram on Sept. 10. "If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

She continued: "Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Taylor Swift at Toronto International Film Festival. (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She stated, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

She included a picture of herself holding a cat and signed the message "Childless Cat Lady," a reference to comments made by JD Vance, Trump's running mate.

The pop star previously supported Biden in 2020 and has been strongly critical of Trump. Earlier this year, Swift urged people to head to the polls on Super Tuesday but did not endorse any candidates or party.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she continued. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

She linked to vote.gov. On National Voter Registration Day in 2023, the singer-songwriter reminded fans to register via social media. Vote.org later revealed that 35,252 had used their platform to register to vote.

The Trump campaign dismissed Swift's endorsement.

"This is further evidence that the Democrat Party has unfortunately become a party of the wealthy elites," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told the Associated Press.

Still, Swift has a dedicated following among young women, a key demographic in the November 2024 election.

Earlier this year, Hollywood director Rob Reiner said he would "give anything" for Swift to endorse President Biden for re-election publicly.

"I'm in the midst of shooting a sequel to This is Spinal Tap. As much as I'd like Taylor Swift to do a cameo in the film, I'd give anything for her to endorse Joe Biden," Reiner wrote on X. "She would virtually single-handedly save American Democracy."