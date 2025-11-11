Former LAPD officer speaks out after reporting domestic violence by fellow cop

The Brief Tawny Ramirez is fighting to get her job back after he claims she was fired after reporting domestic abuse by a fellow officer. After being fired, the department accused her of domestic violence and time card fraud. During the investigation into Ramirez’s case, it was discovered that the department had not been reporting domestic violence cases involving its own officers.



A domestic violence case inside the Los Angeles Police Department is raising serious questions about accountability.

What we know:

Former LAPD officer Tawny Ramirez said she was the victim of abuse by a fellow officer, but somehow, she’s the one who ended up losing her job.

Ramirez filed a domestic violence restraining order in October 2023 against her ex-boyfriend, Jorge Ruben Alvarado, who also worked for the LAPD. Several months later, she was fired, accused of domestic violence and time card fraud.

"How are other victims supposed to come forward? This is exactly why I didn’t want to come forward. I was framed for domestic violence and time fraud. Everything I worked hard for is gone," said Ramirez.

Ramirez said that after she filed for protection, her ex turned around and accused her of assault, showing a photo of a bruised arm and text messages he claimed were proof. But her attorney, Nicole Castronovo, claims the LAPD ignored evidence that tells a different story.

"When you look at the full text string, you can see he admitted he got the bruise from sleeping on his arm," Castronovo said. "My client provided that to the department, and so did I."

Castronovo said the "time card fraud" allegation stems from the day Ramirez called in to care for her terminally ill brother, who has since died. Her ex told the department she had gone to apply for a job with the Beverly Hills Police Department; something Ramirez admits she did, but said it was to get away from him, not to deceive her employer.

"I actually used family illness. He was already in hospice and the policy doesn’t say I can’t leave the house to run errands."

Ramirez is now fighting to get her job back, saying her case shows how victims can be punished for coming forward. "Don’t be afraid," she said. "Someone will listen to you. You have to stand firm in your faith, God will never leave you."

The other side:

The LAPD declined to comment on personnel matters. But during the investigation into Ramirez’s case, it was discovered that the department had not been reporting domestic violence cases involving its own officers, despite a state law requiring it. Ramirez had an administrative hearing on October 30th. She will be notified within 30 days if she will be reinstated.

Meanwhile, the LAPD issued the following statement: "During the initial rollout of Senate Bill 2, the Department consulted the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to determine which misconduct types required reporting. The Department was advised that first-time, non-aggravated domestic battery did not meet the reporting threshold. The Department followed this guidance, reporting only those cases with aggravating factors.

In 2024, the Department adopted a new standard of reporting all allegations of domestic battery, regardless of severity. This policy remains in effect, and the Department continues to work closely with POST to ensure public transparency and full compliance with Senate Bill 2 and POST requirements."