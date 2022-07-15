Tarzana homeowner shoots at burglars to defend property

A homeowner in Tarzana took matters into his own hands to defend his property after he found several burglars outside his home Thursday night.

The first 911 call came in just before 8:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. A neighbor reported hearing someone breaking into a home in the 19000 block of Greenbriar Drive and a short time later, they heard gunshots.

The homeowner told the LAPD when he heard the sound of broken glass, possibly caused by the suspects throwing bricks into a sliding glass door, he grabbed his gun and ran out to confront the four suspects.

One of the suspects was armed and the homeowner said he fired five shots at them, causing the suspects to run away. LAPD investigators do not believe the suspects got away with anything or that they were hit by gunfire.

The area is located in the hills roughly two miles from Ventura Boulevard, which is why LAPD investigators believe the victim may have been targeted due to his connection to the cannabis industry. The investigation also reveals the victim’s home was burglarized a month ago and the same suspects may have returned.

A description of the suspects was not available due to the fact they were wearing hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

