Massive geyser of water erupts next to Tarzana gas station after hydrant sheared

The Brief A hit-and-run collision in Tarzana sheared a fire hydrant, causing a massive water geyser. The rush of water damaged a gas station's awning and pump at the 18500 block of Ventura Blvd. The intersection is currently flooded and impassable, causing major traffic delays in the area.



A sheared fire hydrant in Los Angeles due to a hit-and-run collision led to the collapse of a gas station roof Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to 18500 W. Ventura Blvd. near Garden Grove Avenue in the Tarzana neighborhood just before 5:30 a.m. where they found the intersection flooded, a water geyser from the hydrant shooting into the air and the gas station's awning and a gas pump damaged, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Ventura Boulevard is closed in both directions at Reseda and Reseda southbound into the hills is also closed in both directions.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if authorities are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.

It's unknown when roads in the area will reopen.