Target stabbing: Homeless suspect fatally shot by store’s security guard

Two people were in critical condition Wednesday, including a 9-year-old boy, after they were stabbed when a homeless man grabbed a knife and stabbed them inside Target in downtown Los Angeles.

Following the stabbing spree, the suspect was shot and killed by the store’s security guard.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th and Figueroa streets Tuesday night. LAPD officials said the young boy and a 25-year-old woman were both stabbed by the suspect.

According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, the suspect allegedly told the boy he was going to kill him. The boy tried to walk away, but the suspect stabbed the child in the back.

LAPD does not believe the two stabbing victims are related to one another. The attack was believed to be unprovoked, LAPD said.

Two people are fighting for their lives at the hospital after being stabbed inside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles. (FOX 11)

Two of the stabbing victims are believed to be seriously hurt, with the adult woman possibly in critical condition.

The suspect was shot by security guards before LAPD arrived. Officials later confirmed that the suspect is now dead.