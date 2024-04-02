Target Circle Week returns April 7-13

article

Consumers can stock up on deals during Target Circle Week, which makes its return April 7-13.

The upcoming member event will offer bargains on various items, including apparel, accessories, home and tech available in stores, Target.com, and the Target app starting at 3 a.m. ET/2 a.m. CT on April 7.

Shoppers in the Target Circle program can get discounts that include 40% off floorcare, 30% off swim and sandals, t-shirts, tanks, shorts, dresses, outdoor living, and select toys.

There’s also 20% off bargains for breakfast items, coffee, and cereal and 20% off all hair, nail, and sun care. Shoppers can get a $15 Target gift card when they spend $50 on home care products or $50 at Ulta Beauty at Target.

"We've spent a lot of time talking with guests about what they love about Target Circle, and we can't wait for members to experience even more ease, savings and personal touches every time they shop," Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer for Target said in a statement.

To promote Target Circle Week, the Minnesota-based retailer kicked off a national advertising campaign Tuesday and tapped actress Kristen Wiig to bring back her character Target Lady from "Saturday Night Live."

"Target Lady is incredibly special to me because it's one of the characters I created at The Groundlings and ended up on SNL. She definitely loves Target! I mean, who doesn't?" Wiig said in a statement in a Target release. "It was so fun to bring her back after all this time, and we had so much fun imagining the world Target Lady sees inside the store today."

News of Target Circle Week comes after the retail titan announced in March that it was relaunching its Target Circle loyalty program, Target Circle 360, which includes unlimited free same-day delivery in as little as an hour for orders over $35.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.










