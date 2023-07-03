Target beauty products worth $13K stolen across SoCal; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of more than $13,000 worth of beauty products at Target locations across Southern California.

According to authorities, one suspect was detained inside a store in Rancho Santa Margarita by security while the other two suspects were arrested in the parking lot.

A search of the suspects' car revealed two large storage totes containing the stolen beauty products worth around $13,667.06, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The three suspects admitted to authorities they stole the products from several other Target locations across Southern California over the past week.

Authorities said they arrested the three suspects based on the recovered evidence, video surveillance, and witness statements.

The three unidentified suspects were arrested on several charges including burglary and organized retail theft.

The stolen items were returned to Target.