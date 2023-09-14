Talk shows returning despite ongoing Hollywood strikes

The show must go on – at least when it comes to certain talk shows.

Multiple talk shows are choosing to continue despite the ongoing Hollywood strikes. On Wednesday, comedian Bill Maher became the latest talk show host to announce its fall return.

Maher is a member of the Writers Guild of America and his decision could lead to a fine and the labor union may even opt to revoke his membership.

SUGGESTED: Striking actors, writers go on solidarity march through Hollywood

In a Facebook post, Maher wrote in part, "It has been five months and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily."

Bill Maher of Real Time with Bill Maher. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films)

In response to his show returning to HBO, WGA released a statement saying in part, "It is difficult to imagine how ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ can go forward without a violation of WGA strike rules taking place. WGA will be picking this show."

Drew Barrymore has also come under fire after announcing her show’s return. She said the show will be produced within WGA and SAG strike rules by not discussing film and TV projects.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore defies Hollywood cancel culture and resumes talk show

The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk have also announced their returns next week.