Security increased at Taft High School in Woodland Hills over possible threat

Police are investigating the credibility of a social media threat warning of a possible shooting at Taft High School in Woodland Hills Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were sent to the campus in the 5400 block of Winnetka Avenue at about 9 a.m. on a threat investigation.

SkyFOX video from over the school located in the 5400 block of Winnetka Avenue showed a large police presence as well as students, staff, and parents surrounding the school's outside perimeter.

The undisclosed threat involved social media posts, the LAPD reported. The school was not placed on lockdown, police said.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed the district was alerted of a social media post that "raised concerns about the safety of our campus."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A possible threat investigation is underway Tuesday at Taft HS in Woodland Hills. / SkyFOX

"At this point, there is no evidence of a credible threat. Out of an abundance of caution, school authorities will be providing additional patrols in and around our school campus. We take the safety and security of our students and our campus very seriously. All statements that raise concerns about the safety of our campus are immediately and thoroughly investigated to ensure the safety of our students," the spokesperson added.

Officials are reminding everyone to report any suspicious behavior or statements made to staff or local authorities.

The investigation was being conducted by the LAPD and school police officers.

You can reach the Los Angeles School Police Department’s communication center at 213.625.6631.

City News Service contributed to this report.