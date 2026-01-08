1 dead, 1 hospitalized after morning shooting in Sylmar

The Brief A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting at a home in LA's Sylmar neighborhood on Thursday morning. The LAPD said a suspect has been taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.



A man was killed and a woman was rushed to an area hospital following a shooting in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 8, regarding a shooting in the 14600 block of Rex Street in Sylmar, near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Tyler Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in grave condition, while the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The two shooting victims are both 50 years old.

A suspect was taken into custody, LAPD officials said.

What we don't know:

The names of the shooting victims and the suspect have not been released.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.