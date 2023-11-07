Sylmar coffee and BBQ spot trashed in burglary; 'they did more than rob us, they killed us'

Buffalo Bruce's Mercantile, a small, local coffee and barbeque spot in Sylmar, was broken into over the weekend.

"They did more than rob us," said Vivan Hartmen, co-owner of Buffalo Bruce’s Mercantile, "They killed us."

According to the owners, their shop was vandalized one other time back in 2015, but they said that was nothing compared to what happened over the weekend.

The beloved community staple was trashed. According to the shop's owners, whoever broke in over the weekend not only took everything of value, but also destroyed the place as they did it. The shop's floors were covered in litter, trash and drug paraphernalia.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, and they're looking for leads and any information from the public.

Vivian and Bruce Harmen have run the spot off Hubbard St. for 25 years. The space also serves as a headquarters for "Sophia’s Angels," a non-profit named after the couple's daughter who died from leukemia.

The Hartmens were getting ready to celebrate the recent legislation passed in Sophia's name, which will expand medical coverage for children with deadly illnesses in California.

The couple says they are still recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. A GoFundMe was set up in their name.