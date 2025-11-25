'Sweet Alice' Harris, 91, continues Watts tradition of Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

The Brief At 91, "Sweet Alice" Harris continues her decades-long tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Watts, distributing 660 turkeys this year. The event took place on Dr. "Sweet" Alice Row, a section of Lou Dillon Boulevard renamed in her honor last fall. Harris, who turns 92 next month, remains focused on community service, planning a Christmas bike giveaway for local children.



On Tuesday, a decades-long tradition hosted by "Sweet Alice" Harris continued in Watts. At 91 years old, the beloved philanthropist isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

What we know:

Harris and her group, the Parents of Watts, have been serving the community for decades. Harris told FOX 11 she woke up at 4 a.m. Tuesday to ensure the event ran up to her standards.

"I’m going to be so happy tonight [knowing] they’ll all be sitting down eating that turkey," Harris said.

Mrs. Harris said they were able to give away 660 turkeys this year, and once they run out, they have gift cards to distribute.

"I’ll be here next year," the treasured community leader concluded.

Dig deeper:

The event was held on Dr. "Sweet" Alice Row, a section of Lou Dillon Boulevard renamed in her honor last fall.

PREVIOUS: 'Sweet' Alice Harris honored with street renaming

Inspiring others to give back

What they're saying:

"Sweet Alice" has inspired so many people through the years, including her family members who have become involved in her philanthropic efforts.

"She’s always here to try to help others when she can. As you can see, the line is down the street. People look forward to this every year. So, we just try to keep it going to bless those who are less fortunate," said Vincent Harris, Mrs. Harris’ nephew.

"I’m just now starting to get into the whole community thing. I would come and volunteer, but it’s been more of a passion lately," he added.

He said the most rewarding part of being involved is "seeing people’s faces light up."

What's next:

Harris celebrates her 92nd birthday next month. Still, she remains focused on giving back rather than her own milestone.

"I’m trying to collect 300 or 400 bikes with whatever money I come up with," she said, referencing her Christmas bike giveaway.

