Barricaded suspect wanted for arson triggers SWAT response in Pico Rivera

By CNS Author
Published 
Updated 11:58AM
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

PICO RIVERA - A sheriff's SWAT team has gone to the 6500 block of Rosemead Boulevard in the Pico Rivera area on a report that a man wanted for arson is barricaded at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Some area residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

