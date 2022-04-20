Barricaded suspect wanted for arson triggers SWAT response in Pico Rivera

A sheriff's SWAT team has gone to the 6500 block of Rosemead Boulevard in the Pico Rivera area on a report that a man wanted for arson is barricaded at the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Some area residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

