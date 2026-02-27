Serial stowaway arrested again after allegedly sneaking onto United flight from Newark to Italy

The Brief Serial stowaway Svetlana Dali was arrested in Milan after bypassing security at Newark Liberty International Airport and sneaking onto a United Airlines flight. Dali was already on supervised release for a 2024 conviction involving a similar stunt where she successfully flew from New York to Paris without a ticket. Federal authorities are currently investigating how she managed to evade multiple layers of airport security despite her known history and probation status.



A woman with a history of international "stowaway" travel is back in custody after allegedly sneaking onto a flight from Newark to Italy while still on federal probation for the same offense.

What we know:

Svetlana Dali, a Russian citizen and U.S. resident, was apprehended Thursday at Milan’s Malpensa Airport after arriving on a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey.

This incident marks at least the second time Dali has successfully bypassed airport security to board an international flight without a passport or ticket.

In May 2025, she was convicted for a similar flight to Paris, where she hid in a plane's lavatory for several hours.

At the time of this latest arrest, Dali was serving a one-year term of supervised release, which strictly prohibited her from leaving her judicial district without court permission.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how Dali bypassed Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and United Airlines gate agents at Newark Liberty International Airport.

While her previous methods involved "blending in" with groups of ticketed passengers, authorities have not yet released surveillance footage or specific details of this breach.

Additionally, it is unknown if Dali underwent the court-ordered mental health evaluations required by her previous sentence, as her federal defender declined to comment on her medical compliance.

Timeline:

February 2024: Dali is found hiding in a bathroom at Miami International Airport but is released after agents cannot confirm her stowaway status.

May 2024: Dali successfully stows away on a JFK-to-Paris flight; she is later convicted in May 2025.

July 2025: Dali is sentenced to time served and placed on one year of supervised release with mental health requirements.

Thursday: Dali is arrested in Milan, Italy, after sneaking onto a flight from Newark.

What they're saying:

The FBI’s Newark office confirmed they are "aware of the alleged stowaway" and are collaborating with the Port Authority and the TSA on an open investigation.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are "investigating this incident and working with the appropriate authorities."

Michael K. Schneider, Dali’s federal defender, declined to comment on her actions or her mental health status, noting only that "the appeal [of her prior charges] is still pending."

What's next:

Dali will likely face federal charges for violating the terms of her supervised release, in addition to new charges related to the Newark stowaway incident.

She is expected to be extradited back to the United States to face a judge in the District of New Jersey or the Eastern District of New York.

The TSA and United Airlines are also facing internal reviews to determine how a high-profile, repeat offender was able to breach security at one of the nation’s busiest transit hubs.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.