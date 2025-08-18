VIDEO: SUV crashes into influencers mid-food review at restaurant

The Brief A car smashed into a restaurant, hitting two social media influencers. The crash happened mid-bite and in the middle of the two influencers' food review. The duo, Nina Unrated and Patrick Blackwood, survived the crash and documented the traumatic experience on their YouTube channel and social media pages.



A man and a women are both saying they are lucky to be alive after they were hit by an SUV in the middle of a food review for social media.

What we know:

The social media influencers, Nina Unrated and Patrick Blackwood, were getting food at Cuvees Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas when a car slammed into the restaurant, hitting the duo and shattered glass flying across the scene.

The two survived the horrific crash and shared a video of the incident on the duo's YouTube page, Unrated Ex Files.

What they're saying:

The two shared their reactions in a 27-minute video on their page, both very relieved to not be more seriously hurt than they ended up being.

"I'm glad to be alive," Underwood said in the video.

"What a wild f*****g day," Nina Unrated said in the video. She explained the soreness she felt while hospitalized.

The two were eventually released from the hospital after surviving the horrific crash.

Below is a statement released by the channel on their YouTube channel:

"We were laughing, having a great time, and right as we tapped our sliders together in a "boom!" cheers moment, out of nowhere, this SUV came barreling through the glass wall at 35-40 mph. No warning at all glass shattered everywhere, chaos erupted, and it hit right next to Patrick on the outside of the booth. We were inches from disaster, but by some miracle, we're both okay, just shaken and forever changed.

This terrifying experience has made us realize just how precious life is. Tomorrow is not promised do what you want to do today, live happy today, let go of everything holding you back, and forgive everybody. You don’t have time for that nonsense. We truly feel like we've been given a second chance, and we're committed to making the most of it. We're aiming to be beyond great amazing and we're working on ourselves every day to become better people and crush our goals. We wish you all the best in life. Stay safe out there because life is so unexpected. That SUV came out of nowhere, and all we were doing was enjoying a simple meal.

Watch the full video to see the shocking footage and hear our full story. For everyone who's shown us support, thank you from the bottom of our hearts we love you always!"

What we don't know:

It is unknown what ended up happening to the SUV driver. Officials did not specify what prompted the driver to end up crashing at the restaurant.

TMZ reports the driver involved in the incident was not impaired.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.