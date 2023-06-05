Suspicious death investigation underway in DTLA

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Los Angeles.

It happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of 1st and Hill streets, according to police.

Authorities initially reported the man was stabbed to death. However, investigators on the scene Monday confirmed the man suffered at least two gunshot wounds.

The motive remains unknown at this time.

A description of the suspect was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on this stabbing was asked to call the LAPD's Central Division at 213-486-6618 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.