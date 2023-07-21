Suspects sought in Baldwin Park smash-and-grab burglaries

Police sought the suspects responsible for three overnight smash-and-grab burglaries at restaurants in Baldwin Park.

The Baldwin Park Police Department released surveillance footage of one of the burglaries since they believe the same suspects committed the crimes during the early morning hours of July 15.

Department officials said burglaries occurred at Waba Grill, El Pollo Loco, and La Cosecha Mexico Bistro in the 4100 block of Maine Avenue.

Investigators have released the footage in hopes someone will be able to help identify them.

Those who recognize the bandits are asked to contact Detective Thomas at 626-960-1955 ext. 256.