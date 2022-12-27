Suspected Stockton serial killer charged with 4 additional slayings

Prosecutors filed four additional murder charges on Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office charged Wesley Brownlee, 43, with the slayings of Juan Alexander Vasquez of Oakland, Mervin Harmon, a newly identified victim in Alameda County, Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey Jr., both of Stockton.

Brownlee was also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Natasha LaTour, the only known survivor in the serial killings, prosecutors said.

Harmon's death was not previously connected to the serial killings. Harmon is the seventh known homicide victim and the eighth known attack victim.

Browlee was previously charged in October with the killings of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54.

Hernandez Rodriguez was killed Aug. 30, Cruz was killed Sept. 21 and Lopez was killed Sept. 27.