Suspected serial killer charged in Ventura County strangulation murders nearly 50 years later

Warren Luther Alexander, a 73-year-old man from Diamondhead, Mississippi, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with a series of strangulation murders that occurred in Ventura County in 1977. Alexander is also believed to be connected to a fourth murder that occurred in North Carolina in 1992.

Alexander was arrested and extradited to California from Surry County, North Carolina, where he is also awaiting prosecution for a 1992 cold case murder of Nona Cobb. His first appearance in Ventura County Superior Court occurred Thursday morning, with his arraignment continuing to August 21. He is currently being held without bail.

Warren Luther Alexander.

The charges in Ventura County stem from the murders of 18-year-old Kimberly Carol Fritz, 31-year-old Velvet Ann Sanchez, and 21-year-old Lorraine Ann Rodriguez, all of whom were found strangled in separate incidents in 1977. Alexander is suspected of targeting commercial sex workers, as all three women were known to frequent the Plaza Marina shopping center in south Oxnard and nearby motels, areas that were central to commercial sex trafficking in the 1970s.

(R-L) Kimberly Carol Fritz, Velvet Ann Sanchez, Lorraine Ann Rodriguez,

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit began re-examining these cases in February 2023. DNA evidence collected from the crime scenes was pivotal in linking Alexander to the crimes, with significant advancements in DNA technology playing a crucial role in the investigation. Evidence was re-entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in 2023, leading to a match with Alexander's profile, which had been established through investigative genetic genealogy related to the North Carolina case.

Nona Cobb.

The investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard Police Department, and Port Hueneme Police Department. Detectives and investigators from these agencies, alongside the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, have been working together to solve these cold cases. The Ventura County Cold Case Homicide Unit, supported by a $950,000 grant from U.S. Representative Julia Brownley, has made substantial progress in resolving backlogged violent crime and sexual assault cases using modern DNA technology.

At a press conference held on August 8, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff, Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites, and Port Hueneme Police Chief Michael Federico provided additional details on the case. They highlighted the perseverance of law enforcement over the past 47 years, with generations of detectives working tirelessly to bring justice to the victims and their families.

Sheriff Fryhoff noted that, while the murders occurred decades ago, the commitment to solving these cases never wavered. Chief Federico emphasized that, despite the passage of time, the Ventura County law enforcement community's dedication to providing justice has remained steadfast.

Authorities are continuing to investigate whether Alexander may be connected to additional unsolved cases, both locally and in other states, as he was a long-haul truck driver during the 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s. The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement pursuing all leads that emerge.

The arrest represents a significant development in the decades-old cases, offering renewed hope for justice to the families of the victims. While authorities acknowledge that they cannot undo the past, they are committed to ensuring that such heinous acts do not go unanswered.