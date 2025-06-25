Man fatally shot inside suspected dispensary in South Gate; investigation underway

The Brief A man was shot dead inside a business at a South Gate strip mall during the late evening hours of Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Investigators believe the man may have been a robbery suspect. The business listed as "Savage Mobile" appears to be operating as a marijuana dispensary.



A man, a possible robbery suspect, was shot and killed late Tuesday night in South Gate, prompting a joint investigation by South Gate police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said the shooting may have been in response to an attempted robbery inside a business that appeared to be operating as a marijuana dispensary.

What we know:

LASD officials said homicide detectives from the South Gate Police Department responded at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 5800 block of Imperial Highway, west of Vulcan Street, following a report of a shooting.

Arriving deputies found a male who was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, according to LASD homicide Lt. Steven De Jong.

The business listed as "Savage Mobile" appears to be operating as a marijuana dispensary inside, according to Lt. De Jong.

Investigators said an employee opened fire inside the business after he claimed an armed man stormed in and attempted to rob the business. The armed employee was uninjured and taken to the South Gate Police Department to be questioned.

The sheriff’s department is assisting South Gate police with the investigation, looking into the actions of both parties and whether the shooting was an act of self-defense.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was killed. It is also unclear whether the business had a valid license to operate as a marijuana dispensary.

It’s also not yet known whether surveillance video was recovered from the scene or if the weapon used was legally registered.

There were reports of several people in the parking lot when the shooting happened. Those potential witnesses are urged to come forward to assist investigators.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org .