Suspected DUI driver crashes into OCFA headquarters

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after ramming through the entrance gate of the Orange County Fire Authority headquarters.

It happened shortly before midnight early Saturday, according to officials.

The car wound up stuck on top of the grass median.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials called the police, and officers from Irvine PD responded and arrested that driver on suspicion of DUI.