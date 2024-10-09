Suspected drunk driver fatally strikes woman on walk, plunges car into Santa Ana River

A 33-year-old Santa Ana man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly fatally struck a woman in her 50s who was out for an evening walk in Anaheim.

A silver Mercedes-Benz that police say was driven by Raymundo Rangel at a high rate of speed was unable to execute a 90-degree left turn and went off the road through a greenbelt, and into a riverbed as Rangel lost control of the car and fatally hit the victim, the Anaheim Police Department said.

The Mercedes-Benz landed in the nearby Santa Ana River 50 feet away.

Rangel and another man were detained in connection with the fatal crash and police are investigating if driving under the influence was a factor, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter told reporters. Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"We believe the driver who we detained is one of the subjects at the hospital," Sutter said.

Rangel is currently in custody for gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI, police said.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and police responded to the area of South Rio Vista Street and Wagner Avenue where they found the victim in nearby dense brush after a search.

Sutter said police began searching for the victim after a man reported his wife hadn't returned home from a walk.

Anyone with information about this collision was asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.