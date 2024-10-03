Suspected drunk driver in fatal Upland crash arrested for DUI three months prior, police say

article

A man suspected of driving under the influence when he crashed into another car in Upland, killing the driver and critically injuring a passenger, was arrested for DUI in July, according to police.

The incident happened Wednesday at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and 15th Street.

Police said two women were traveling east on 15th Street when their vehicle was broadsided by a speeding car traveling southbound on Euclid Avenue.

Both women sustained critical injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where the driver died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Jose Ramirez, displayed signs of intoxication at the scene. It was ultimately found that Ramirez had a blood alcohol content level twice the legal limit, authorities said.

Ramirez was booked for murder and driving under the influence, causing great bodily injury, police said.