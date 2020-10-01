Suspect surrenders after overnight standoff in Northridge

An armed man who was in a standoff overnight with police in Northridge surrendered to a SWAT team after his father ordered him to "put on his pants and come out" on Thursday morning, authorities said. The dispute allegedly escalated between neighbors over loud mariachi music.

Not only did the incident involve loud music, but also reportedly involved the vandalism of vehicles before the suspect confronted his neighbors armed with a shotgun.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent to the 17500 block of Raymer Street, located near the intersection of Lindley Avenue and Parthenia Street, at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Thursday around 5:30 a.m., a SWAT team and a bomb squad were sent to the scene, police said.

After daybreak, the suspect's 91-year-old father was brought out of the residence by officers.

The man surrendered shortly after 7 a.m., and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

FOX 11's Gigi Graciette and Kelli Johnson contributed to this report.