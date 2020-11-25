Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
3
High Wind Watch
from THU 6:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys

Suspect sought after downtown LA jewelry store owner stabbed to death

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect responsible of fatally stabbing a man at a Downtown LA jewelry store.

The incident happened Nov. 3 around 9 a.m.; the Los Angeles Police Department has released security footage of the suspect in hopes of identifying him. 

Police say the suspect entered a jewelry store on the 700 block of  South Broadway and was inside for approximately six minutes. Police say he then stabbed the jewelry store owner several times and then left the store carrying a white grocery bag.

The suspect fled on foot eastbound on 7Th Street from Broadway then northbound on Spring Street from 7th  Street. 

The victim was pronounced dead at scene. 

The suspect was only identified as a 30 to 40-year-old male Hispanic. He is approximately five feet six inches to five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central Bureau Homicide Detectives at  (213) 996-4149. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to 
www.lacrimestoppers.org

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.