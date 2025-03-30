Suspect shot by LA County sheriff's deputy in West Hollywood

The Brief A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shot a man in West Hollywood on Saturday evening during a physical altercation. The shooting occurred at 5:57 p.m. near Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. The suspect was treated on-site and later transported to a hospital in stable condition.



An investigation is underway in West Hollywood after a suspect was shot during a physical altercation with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.

What we know:

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near La Brea Avenue.

Deputies were initially speaking with a victim when they noticed the suspect and attempted to detain him.

The suspect allegedly resisted, leading to a physical altercation during which a deputy fired, hitting the suspect in the lower torso.

The suspect was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

No deputies were injured.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released.

What's next:

The investigation continues is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.