Suspect shot by LA County sheriff's deputy in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in West Hollywood after a suspect was shot during a physical altercation with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.
What we know:
The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near La Brea Avenue.
Deputies were initially speaking with a victim when they noticed the suspect and attempted to detain him.
The suspect allegedly resisted, leading to a physical altercation during which a deputy fired, hitting the suspect in the lower torso.
The suspect was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
No deputies were injured.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity was not released.
What's next:
The investigation continues is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
