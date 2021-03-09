Expand / Collapse search

Suspect leads authorities on chase across Inland Empire before ramming into numerous cars

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Diamond Bar
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - A high-speed chase across the Inland Empire ended in a crash in Diamond Bar Tuesday evening.

SkyFOX was over Diamond Bar involving a red Nissan sedan during the early parts of the chase. The chase suspect led Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on a chase across Ontario, Chino Hills, Chino and then back to Diamond Bar.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for.

The suspect's identity has not been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

