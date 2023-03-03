Suspect in custody after hour-long standoff with deputies in South LA

article

A suspect, believed to be wanted for arson, was arrested after an hour-long standoff with deputies in South LA.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies chased a white SUV to the area of W. 107th St. and S. Main St., where the vehicle stopped and a standoff ensued between the driver and law enforcement.

Images from SkyFOX show what appears to be a computer on the dash of the car.

Deputies attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle, but he refused.

At one point during the standoff, the suspect exited the vehicle, set fire to an object and then went back inside. Another time, he waved a gas can.

A SWAT vehicle and a patrol car surrounded the vehicle to deter the suspect from driving off. Law enforcement was also seen throwing pepper balls at the vehicle.

After an hour, deputies moved in on the suspect, opened the driver's side door and removed him from inside. he was evaluated by paramedics, placed on a gurney and taken into custody.