Carjacking suspect found hiding in Porta Potty after chase in stolen truck towing coffee cart

An alleged armed carjacking suspect was arrested Monday after leading authorities on a wild police chase that began in Ventura and ended in a crash in North Hollywood.

According to police, it started around 9 p.m. with a carjacking at Carlita Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard. The owner of a truck and trailer belonging to Matt's Coffee Express reported it was stolen from his father's driveway and an employee was inside.

That employee jumped out and actually had to be taken to the emergency room.

The suspect reached speeds over 70 mph on surface streets during the chase, and it all came to an end when the driver lost control of the trailer and smashed through a gate.

The suspect abandoned the truck and ran away from the scene with officers in pursuit and at one point jumped on top of a large storage box before running away from police. Officers found him hiding in a Porta Potty around 10:30 p.m. He was taken into custody.

City News Service contributed to this report.