Suspect in fatal shooting of man at Victorville mall arrested in Bay Area

A suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at the Victorville Galleria Mall earlier this month was arrested in the Bay Area, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Harold Philips Jr., 34, was arrested on an arrest warrant for murder in Santa Clara on Oct. 22. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail then transferred to the West Valley Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail.

Philips Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Guy Taylor, 51, after a fight at the mall on Oct. 6. Taylor died at the scene.



Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.