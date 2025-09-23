Robbery suspect barricaded inside 7-Eleven in Long Beach

The Brief A robbery suspect is barricaded inside a 7-Eleven store in downtown Long Beach. The suspect is armed and refusing to surrender, and a SWAT team is on the scene. Police have closed several streets in the area, and the incident is ongoing.



A robbery suspect is currently barricaded inside a 7-Eleven store in downtown Long Beach, leading to a police standoff Tuesday morning.

A SWAT team is on the scene, and authorities have closed several streets in the area.

What we know:

Police officers were flagged down near 1st Street and Broadway just after 2 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man entered the 7-Eleven and robbed it.

The employees were able to escape and call police.

The suspect is inside the store and is refusing to surrender.

What's next:

A SWAT team has responded to the scene.

Due to the ongoing police activity, road closures are in effect on Broadway from Pacific Avenue to Long Beach Boulevard and on Pine Avenue from 1st Street to 3rd Street.

The incident is ongoing.