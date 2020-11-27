Suspect backs into officer during traffic stop on 91 Freeway in Buena Park, police say

A police officer is recovering after a driver backed into them during a traffic stop on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park Friday night.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, an officer pulled a driver over in the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Brookhurst Road. During the traffic stop, the driver reversed their vehicle, hitting the officer. Buena Park PD said shots were fired after the officer was hit, but police did not specify who opened fire.

The suspect vehicle drove off from the scene, police said. The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, police say.

The California Highway Patrol was asked to shut down all lanes of I-5 near the 91 Freeway interchange due to the officer-involved shooting.

As of Friday night, the suspect is not yet in custody, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.