Suspect arrested after stabbing street vendor in Boyle Heights

A street vendor is recovering after being violently stabbed in Boyle Heights.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of East 1st street around 5 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

According to the victim’s daughter, a transient started attacking her father. While trying to escape, her father fell to the floor and the suspect started stabbing him multiple times. According to a GoFundMe page, the victim sustained a laceration on his liver.

LAPD officers arrested 27-year-old Michael Ramirez for attempted murder. Ramirez has a history of assault and battery.

Ignacio Torres is well known to the community, having been a street vendor for nearly 20 years.

A GoFundMe page was created on Torres's behalf to cover his medical expenses, as it will be months before he can return to work.



