Surveillance video shows street vendor brutally beaten in San Bernardino

A 23-year-old street vendor was brutally beaten in an unprovoked attack on Sunday in the city of San Bernardino.

According to police, the incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the corner of 30th Street and E Street.

The victim, Baltazar Tambriz Tziquin, told FOX 11 he always conducted his business in the same spot and has for more than one year, and never had any problems until Sunday.

"I was fine selling fruit in San Bernardino [on Sunday], and I didn't think anything would happen because the whole day, I was fine and happy," he said in Spanish.

Tambriz was set up in between a gas station and car wash to sell fruit and noticed two men get out of a vehicle to approach him.

"I thought they wanted fruit but they did not. When they came up to me, they didn't say or ask anything and they started punching me repeatedly," he said.

He said the men threw him to the ground during the assault.

"They managed to take my wallet which had $2,000 in it at the time," he said.

The two men stole Tambriz's wallet, which also had his ID inside.

"I was trembling a lot because my face was bleeding and I wasn't able to see after the beating," said Tambriz.

Police arrived on the scene after the attack and filed a report. The incident is now being investigated. Tambriz went to the hospital a couple of days after the attack after being unable to deal with the pain, and was given stitches and medication.

However, Tambriz is unable to work.

"The doctor told me that I need to rest for at least 15 days or more to recuperate," he said.

Tambriz said he had plans for the money that was stolen to help pay bills for his family.

"With that money, I was going to pay rent, buy food and other necessities," he said.

He said street vendors are not causing any harm selling items in the street.

"We are not doing anything wrong, and we are earning money by suffering. In the mornings, it is cold and during the day, it is hot. We put up with it because it's a way to work. Day after day, we fight and when something like this happens, it's difficult," he said.

According to a sergeant from the San Bernardino Police Department, the suspects got into a gray four-door vehicle and fled the scene. The suspects are only described as Hispanic males at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Tambriz.