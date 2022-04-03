SuperLotto Plus jackpot grows to $31M

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will grow to $31 million.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a convenience store in Escondido and a market in Santa Maria and each is worth $19,111, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 5, 13, 17, 41 and the Mega number was 11. The jackpot was $30 million.

The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

