The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed that a mutated strain of influenza is spreading across the state and has lead to a rate of hospitalization higher than in previous flu seasons.

In the same announcement, the CDPH confirmed the ‘super flu' has led to the second pediatric flu-associated death this season.

"Current seasonal flu vaccines remain effective at reducing severe illness and hospitalization, including the currently circulating viruses," Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer. "It is important for families to know that flu vaccines, tests, and treatments remain widely available for all Californians and that it is not too late to get a flu vaccine. As a pediatrician, parent, and daughter, I have made sure that my own family is protected with this season’s flu vaccine."

The strain is a mutation of seasonal influenza A, called H3N2 subclade K, and has been spreading both in California and around the world.

Young children and the elderly are at highest risk for severe flu complications.

The department recommends everyone older than 6 months of age who has not been vaccinated in the 2025-2026 season should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Despite changes in federal recommendations, CDPH’s recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by health care insurers regulated by the State of California and can be received at your local pharmacy, from your healthcare provider, or through other authorized vaccine providers at no cost," the CDPH announcement states.

The Source: This report is based on information from the California Department of Public Health.



