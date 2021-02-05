Super Bowl Sunday: Restaurants in some SoCal counties plan to stay open for the big game

If you are in Los Angeles County, home is the place to be. And if you are following LA County Health guidelines then spending time with immediate family that lives with you is the preference... especially for Super Bowl weekend.

If you don’t want a virtual Super Bowl party then you can head to Orange, Riverside or San Bernardino counties, where restaurant patios are allowed to have their TVs on.

We spoke to several restaurant owners to see what they plan to do this weekend. One of the more unique things… a restaurant in San Bernardino will have a rapid COVID-19 testing available to its customers.

All restaurants will follow their county’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, as for law enforcement all agencies we spoke to say they have better things to do than monitoring eateries, but they will if they have to. Especially for those in LA County that have their own health departments, like Long Beach, where they are not as strict about the TV ban.

CHP officers will be out in full force.

"We’d love to see a quiet weekend" said one officer. Law enforcement authorities are urgig people to not drink and drive this weekend, and warned that extra law enforcement patrols will be on the lookout for impaired motorists.

"If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home,'' Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Robert Hill said. "Have a family member who hasn't been drinking go out on your behalf, or have your food delivered.''

If you do need to travel then you are urged to get an Uber or Lyft.

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs

will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday.

