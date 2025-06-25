Expand / Collapse search

Sunshine Canyon Landfill worker dies after incident involving heavy machinery

Published  June 25, 2025 10:45am PDT
Granada Hills
Fatal accident under investigation at Granada Hills landfill

A worker died following an accident that involved heavy machinery at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill, officials said.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities said a worker died following an incident involving heavy machinery at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Granada Hills on Wednesday. 

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the employee was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. after a piece of heavy equipment fell on them.

What we don't know:

The name of the employee has not been released. 

What's next:

Investigators with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CAL/OSHA) were on the way to the scene. 

This is a developing story. FOX 11 will provide updates as they become available. 

The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

