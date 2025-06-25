Sunshine Canyon Landfill worker dies after incident involving heavy machinery

The Brief A California landfill worker died while on the job on Wednesday, June 25. The incident happened at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Granada Hills. CAL/OSHA will investigate the deadly incident.



Los Angeles authorities said a worker died following an incident involving heavy machinery at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Granada Hills on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the employee was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. after a piece of heavy equipment fell on them.

What we don't know:

The name of the employee has not been released.

What's next:

Investigators with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CAL/OSHA) were on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 11 will provide updates as they become available.