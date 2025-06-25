Sunshine Canyon Landfill worker dies after incident involving heavy machinery
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities said a worker died following an incident involving heavy machinery at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Granada Hills on Wednesday.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the employee was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. after a piece of heavy equipment fell on them.
What we don't know:
The name of the employee has not been released.
What's next:
Investigators with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CAL/OSHA) were on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. FOX 11 will provide updates as they become available.
The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.