Some Sunland-Tujunga area schools on lockdown over reports of possible gunman
LOS ANGELES - Some schools in the Sunland-Tujunga region are on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a possible shooter in the area
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it all began around 9:30 a.m. after someone called 911 reporting a person dressed in camouflage and carrying a gun while on an electric scooter.
Video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence outside Verdugo Hills High School, which remained under a shelter-in-place. Mount Gleason Middle School, Plainview Avenue Elementary and Pinewood Avenue Elementary are also reportedly on lockdown.
There were no immediate report of injuries or shots fired.
No suspect had been found as of late Tuesday morning, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.